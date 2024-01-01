David Duchovny teases possible return to The X-Files

David Duchovny has hinted he would be open to returning to The X-Files as FBI agent Fox Mulder.

The 63-year-old actor first stepped into the role back in 1993 and last portrayed the alien-obsessed investigator in 2018.

While it has already been six years since he last portrayed the iconic character, David has now hinted he would be happy to slip back into the role.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "I don't wake up and wonder, 'Where is the X-Files stock today?' But I love that show. I don't know what my character would be like at my age. It's an interesting question."

He added, "That show can address the present as well as it addressed the '90s. It just depends on Chris (Carter, the show creator) or the other writers. I'm always like, 'Hey, let's see'."

The X-Files ran for 11 seasons with the first nine running from 1993 until 2002 and with two further seasons airing in 2016 and 2018.

The TV show also spawned two movies, with the The X-Files film released in 1998 and a sequel, subtitled I Want To Believe, in 2008.

Fans of the franchise may soon see a new iteration of the series as reports in March last year revealed that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is developing a reboot version of the show.

And in February this year, original show creator, Chris Carter, revealed he will not be involved in the new version of the series, but teased to The Wrap, "(Ryan's) got some good ideas."