Nicole Kidman teases details of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Wedding

Nicole Kidman has spilled the beans on Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Wedding.

The 56-year-old is a long-time friend of fellow Australian Naomi, 55.

Last year, Naomi tied-the-knot with Almost Famous star Billy, 55, and the pair enjoyed a second ceremony surrounded by family and friends in Mexico this month.

Nicole has now said she was thrilled the wedding gave her a good reason to go to Mexico, telling Extra, "We're in Mexico City, which is a great place. We had the best time."

Praising the city, she added, "I suggest that anyone who wants to go, go. I'm a huge fan."

Nicole also explained how happy she is to be able to rely on Naomi as a close friend as the two support each other as women at the forefront of their field.

The Big Little Lies star gushed, "Always. I grew up with an incredible mother who's sort of a trailblazer for me. I have a huge female tribe."

In a video shared online by her brother, Ben Watts, Naomi told her wedding guests why she and Billy decided to recite their vows a second time.

She said, "This is a reminder of what life's about. The affirmation of love being one of the simplest things, but the most important."

Naomi and Nicole have been friends since their youth after crossing paths as models in the 1980s and then cementing their friendship when they starred together in the 1991 coming-of-age drama Flirting.