Daniel Radcliffe honoured with prestigious Tony Award

Daniel Radcliffe has won a Tony Award at the 2024 ceremony in New York City.

Honoured with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, the Harry Potter alum scooped the prize for his turn as Charley Kringas in Merrily We Roll Along.

Radcliffe stars alongside Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez in Merrily We Roll Along, a show with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

The musical tells the story of three friends - Charley, Franklin (Groff), and Mary (Mendez) - in reverse, from their disillusioned middle age backwards to their youthful optimism when they first meet on the rooftop of a New York apartment building.

Radcliffe's "zippy performance of Franklin Shepard, Inc. is undoubtedly one of the absolute highlights of the evening," Entertainment Weekly reported of the star's big musical number.

Radcliffe shot to stardom playing the titular boy wizard in the Harry Potter films.

He has since played a range of roles on Broadway including an adventurous debut in 2008 as Alan Strang in Equus.

He later took the stage as J Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Billy in The Cripple of Inishmaan, and Jim in The Lifespan of a Fact. Merrily We Roll Along is his first Tony Award-winning role.

Also nominated in the category this year were Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical; Joshua Boone, The Outsiders; Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen; Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders; and Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.