Karen Gillan 'starting to get wheels in motion' for next directorial project

Karen Gillan is "starting to get the wheels in motion" for her next directorial feature.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress is looking for her next project to direct after making her debut in 2018 with The Party's Just Beginning, which she also wrote and starred in.

However, she explained to Collider that she hasn't been inspired by other people's scripts so she feels like she needs to build a feature idea from the ground up once again.

"I have just not been able to find the right project, in all honesty, and I've been reading a bunch of things. It just needs to be something that I create because otherwise it's really hard for me to feel that feeling of being the person that needs to tell this story," she told the outlet. "So, I do have my next idea and we are starting to get the wheels in motion for that, but I can't really say too much yet."

She also teased that it will be quite different to her previous comedy-drama, adding, "It's really early days, but it will definitely have a little bit more of a horror genre to it."

In the meantime, the Scottish actress has been busy acting in films such as Sleeping Dogs and The Life of Chuck and taking inspiration from her experiences with different directors.

"I'm absorbing all the things that I like about all the different directors that I work with," she shared.