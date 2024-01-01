Margot Robbie explains the 'passion' behind her new gin business

Margot Robbie has opened up about her decision to launch a gin brand saying she loves drinks as much as movies.

The 33-year-old Australian actress has enjoyed phenomenal success both in front of and behind the cameras thanks to her production company LucyChap Entertainment.

But now the Barbie star is branching out to launch a new gin label called Papa Salt which she has created with her husband, Tom Ackerley, who is also a co-founder of their entertainment production company.

Discussing her new venture with The Times, Margot said, "Movies are a crazy business where you are selling something that isn't tangible, it's an idea. You have no idea how much it's going to make, who's going to see it, if they'll see it or how it will be received.

"This feels a lot more straightforward, it's easier to predict things. You can lay this out on a spreadsheet in a way that you can't lay out a movie idea."

And explaining exactly why she wanted to master alcohol like she has the silver screen, the actress said, "Our passions are movies and drinks, and now we've ticked them both."

Margot and Tom's film company, which they run with two friends, has been behind some of the biggest and most talked about films in recent years.

Their hits include I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, and Barbie - the latter of which made over $1.4 billion (£1.1 billion) at the box office after it was released last summer.