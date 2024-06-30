Bhad Bhabie shares distressing DV footage

Bhad Bhabie has shared a distressing account of domestic abuse.

The rapper and actor posted - and subsequently deleted - a video of herself allegedly being physically abused by her ex-boyfriend on Sunday.

TMZ published the footage from the Instagram Stories feed of Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, reporting that it showed a man who appeared to be her ex pulling her by her hair and slamming her to the ground.

The security camera video was dated 30 June 2024, at 4:34am in screenshots obtained by the Daily Mail, which identified her former partner musician Le Vaughn as the alleged aggressor.

A second angle purportedly showed him pushing the Gucci Flip Flops singer onto the cement and walking away.

"This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!!" she wrote in a follow-up post, which was also deleted.

"Say what ever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy."

Bhabie - who shares four-month-old daughter Kali with Vaughn - also shared two photos of herself with a black eye and bruised face, according to the outlets.

Bhabie also confirmed in her wiped posts that she and her ex had broken up prior to the alleged incident.

The former couple began dating in 2020. While they kept their romance out of the limelight, Vaughn joined Bhabie on the red carpet for the premiere of her 2024 film Drugstore June.

At the time, Bhabie was pregnant with their daughter. She gave birth in March.