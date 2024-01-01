Michael Ray and Audrina Partridge make romance official

Audrina Partridge and Michael Ray are officially dating, as confirmed by the couple in their first Instagram post together.

The model and TV star made her relationship with the country singer public by sharing an adorable photo at Tooth & Nail House of Wine in Paso Robles, California, on her feed.

In the snap, which Ray also shared on his Story, she smiles while holding his face close to hers as he beams back at her.

"There's a lot of things in life worth letting go," she captioned the post, quoting the Florida singer's new song, Hold. "But the ones that mean the most, you gotta hold."

In the comments, Ray wrote, "Let's go babe!!! Grateful for you and Kirra," referring to Partridge's eight-year-old daughter with ex-husband Corey Bohan.

The TV star who rose to fame on The Hills and Bohan were married from 2016 to 2018.

Ray was also previously married, to fellow country star Carly Pearce, with the ex-couple putting eight months of marriage on the clock before Pearce filed for divorce.

Partridge and Ray first sparked dating rumours last month, when she shared a snap on her socials featuring a man who appeared to be the Whiskey and Rain artist holding her as they shared a kiss. "This one..." she captioned the post at the time.

Their relationship confirmation comes a few weeks after Ray released his latest single Drink With Our Friends in the last week of May.