Robert Pattinson in talks to star opposite Jennifer Lawrence in thriller Die, My Love

Robert Pattinson is in talks to star alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Lynne Ramsay's upcoming thriller Die, My Love.

The Twilight actor is in negotiations to star opposite The Hunger Games actress in the upcoming thriller, which Ramsay co-wrote with Enda Walsh, reports Deadline.

Die, My Love is set in a remote forgotten rural area and follows a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis. It is currently unknown which character Pattinson would play.

Lawrence is producing the film with Justine Ciarrocchi through their Excellent Cadaver banner, while famed Hollywood director Martin Scorsese is also on board as a producer.

If he signs on for the project, it will mark the first time The Batman star has worked with the Oscar-winning actress and the first time either of the popular stars has collaborated with Ramsay, who is best known for films like We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here.

Lawrence launched her production company in 2018 and has so far produced her films Causeway and No Hard Feelings. Her upcoming projects include Luca Guadagnino's Burial Rites and a biopic about Hollywood agent Sue Mengers.

Meanwhile, Pattinson will next be seen in Bong Joon-ho's much-delayed sci-fi Mickey 17. He is also set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' sequel to The Batman.