Jax Taylor checks into in-patient facility amid mental health struggles

Jax Taylor is focusing on his mental health.

On Tuesday, a representative for the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed that he had checked into an in-patient facility after experiencing a difficult time.

"Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast. He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment," they said in a statement. "This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter."

It's not clear when Jax, 45, entered the in-patient facility. However, he posted an inspirational message on his Instagram page on Monday.

"Be strong enough to stand alone, smart enough to know when you need help, and brave enough to ask for it," the quote reads.

The news comes amid Jax's separation from wife Brittany Cartwright. The pair, who share a three-year-old son named Cruz, announced the split in February following four years of marriage.

Brittany revealed she had moved out of the family home during an episode of her podcast When Reality Hits.

"Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," she said. "I don't know what the future holds but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz. I love you guys and pray for us. Everything will be just fine."