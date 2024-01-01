David Makes Man star Akili McDowell charged with murder

David Makes Man star Akili McDowell has been charged with the shooting murder of a 20-year-old man in a Houston car park.

McDowell, who starred as David in the coming-of-age TV drama series, was booked on 1 August on charges of murder and theft.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a social media post that he had been charged with the murder of Cesar Peralta.

The post read, "An adult male (possibly in his 20s) sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Suspect(s) fled the scene."

An update to the post clarified: "Homicide investigators charged Akili McDowell (21) with murder in the shooting death of Cesar Peralta (20). McDowell was recently taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail."

Deputies had responded to an incident in the car park of an apartment block in East Harris County around 9.15pm.

It is not known how McDowell was identified as a suspect, or if he knew the victim.

According to online jail records, McDowell is being held on $400,000 (£313,000) bond for the murder charge.

McDowell had a role in the hit TV show Billions, and appeared in the films Criminal Activity and The Waterboyz.

His manager Jonell Whitt told Law&Crime the arrest was "an unfortunate situation and I am in prayer for Akili and those impacted by this tragedy".