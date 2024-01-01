Deadpool director explains missing Taylor Swift role

Deadpool director Shawn Levy has finally addressed fan disappointment that Taylor Swift did not appear in his hit film.

Threequel film Deadpool & Wolverine was released last month with rumours running rampant ahead of the release that Taylor would play sparkly superhero Dazzler in the film.

Shawn, who directs lead stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the film, has confessed he is confused as to why fans became so convinced the Purple Haze singer would feature.

He told Entertainment Weekly, "(Speculation Taylor would appear) was so very loud... I definitely had moments where I was worried I would disappoint people when they realised Taylor as Dazzler was not in the movie, but there's no controlling the internet and rumours spread like wildfire."

The director, who appeared in the music video for Taylor's song All Too Well, added, "It was never even a seed of a discussion. Obviously, Ryan and (his wife) Blake (Lively), and myself - to a far lesser extent - have our own relationships in real life with Taylor.

"But yeah, those rumours were loud and slightly baffling, but nothing I said or did was going to make them quiet down until this movie came out."

A string of high-profile stars made cameos in the blockbuster smash including Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios, Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, and Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, aka Gambit.