Katy Perry shares unusual bedtime ritual

Katy Perry has shared her unusual pre-bed ritual - asking "Is that weird?" after sharing it with the world.

The 39-year-old singer revealed the contents of her oversized Hermès handbag while participating in Vogue magazine's In the Bag series.

Pulling out items from the large bag, the Lifetimes singer took particular delight in brandishing a lint roller that she had stored inside.

Katy remarked, "I swear by my lint roller. I will lint roll the bottom of my feet before I get into bed."

She then added, "Is that weird? Do we all have weird things like that? I think we do. I just shared mine with the world."

Katy surprised her fans further when she pulled out a pot of Turmeric Glow Moisturiser by Kora Organics which she also endorsed.

The luxurious daily moisturiser is produced by a company founded by her fiancé Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Gushing about Miranda's product, Katy said, "She has created this incredible moisturiser that I've gotten everybody in my team hooked on. It makes you feel sparkly and glowy and I have it on now."

She also referred to Miranda as, "our modern family mother" and called her "a good friend of mine."

Katy and Orlando have been engaged since February 2019 and they share a three-year-old daughter named Daisy together.

Lord of the Rings star Orlando, 47, was married to 41-year-old Australian model Miranda from 2010 until 2013 and they share a 13-year-old son named Flynn.