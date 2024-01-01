Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr marries

Gossip Girl actor Jessica Szohr has married her longtime partner, Brad Richardson.

The pair got hitched earlier this month with actor Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) as Szohr's maid of honour, according to reports posted by US Weekly.

The actor, who played Vanessa on the hit TV series, shared photos via Instagram Story of the reported wedding celebrations.

"Tying the knot," she captioned a black-and-white snap with several friends, including former Gossip Girl costar Chace Crawford.

Szohr and Richardson went public with their relationship in March 2019. Before his 2022 retirement, Richardson, a Canada native, played hockey for the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings, among others.

In September 2020, Szohr revealed she was expecting her first child with the former athlete. The pair welcomed their daughter, Bowie Wila, in January 2022. Bowie is the couple's first child together, but Richardson also shares a daughter with ex-wife Lauren Hunt.

Szohr more recently starred in the Emmy-nominated sci-fi satire The Orville, and as Nessa Chabon in the TV comedy-drama Shameless.

She previously dated her former Gossip Girl costar Ed Westwick from 2008 to 2010, and New York Jets American football player Scotty McKnight in 2015.