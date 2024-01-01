Ashley Park discusses falling for 'eye candy' Paul Forman

Ashley Park has discussed how she reluctantly fell for Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman.

The 33-year-old American actress plays main character Mindy Chen on the smash Netflix comedy series, while British-French actor Paul, 30, joined the cast in season three as Nicolas de Léon.

While the pair's characters quickly fell for each other on-screen, Ashley claims she was desperately trying not to fall for Paul off-screen.

Opening up to Cosmopolitan, she said, "In the beginning, we were just friends, because I was at a point where I was like, 'I will never date an actor again.' And one of the first things he said to me was, 'I've never dated an actor.' And I was like, 'Amazing'."

She continued, "I mean, let's face it, he's eye candy. So I was also like, 'Oh my god, definitely not. I am past that. I would never fall for someone who looks that impeccable'. So we were just friends. Very platonically, we would hang out."

When Ashley travelled to Poland to volunteer with Ukrainian refugees with the International Medical Corps, she invited Paul to go with her - and began to fall for him and leading her to confess all to her Emily in Paris co-star Lily Collins.

Ashley admits, "Watching him play chess with these children who did not have a home and acting like this father figure to them because their fathers were at war, watching him be so present, it was amazing. So I had to do a little loss-of-dignity tour. I had to be like, 'Lily, everyone, we are so in love.' That was about two years ago."

Emily In Paris season 4 part 1 is available to stream on Netflix now and part 2 will be released on 12 September.