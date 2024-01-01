Mark Wahlberg addresses his mother's attraction to George Clooney

Mark Wahlberg has revealed his mother was convinced George Clooney was attracted to her when they met.

The 53-year-old actor co-starred with 63-year-old George in the 2000 film A Perfect Storm and his mother visited the set during filming.

Upon meeting George, Mark's mother, Alma Wahlberg, became besotted with the former ER actor - and believed the feeling was mutual.

Opening up to Variety, Mark explained, "My mom came to the set and met George and got a picture, and she had it on her wall. I think she liked that picture more than she liked the picture of her own kids."

He then revealed, "(She was like,) 'Oh, he likes me a lot. He loves me a lot. He told me he wants to go out with me. I told him I couldn't' ... she was convinced that he was, like, hitting on her. I said, 'I don't know about that, Mom.'"

Mark added, "I said, 'Well, f**k it, have a baby with him! I want a little brother. George can be my stepfather. It's all good'."

Mark is the youngest of nine children and his siblings include the actor Robert Wahlberg, 56, and New Kids on the Block star Donnie Wahlberg, 55.

It is believed Alma never re-married following her 1982 divorce from Mark's father, Donald, and she passed away in 2021 at the age of 78.