Jon Voight calls for Brad Pitt to 'end this nonsense' amid legal battles with Angelina Jolie

Jon Voight has called for Brad Pitt to end his legal "nonsense" with his daughter Angelina Jolie.

The former couple has been embroiled in legal battles for nearly eight years, including a nasty dispute over their French winery and the upbringing of their six children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

In a new interview with Fox News Digital, Jolie's father called on the Hollywood actor to put an end to the ongoing rift.

"I wish they'd find a way to make peace," said Voight. "You know, I think the kids need some stability. I love the kids, and I love my daughter. And I want Brad to step up to do, you know, what he has to do. End this nonsense."

The Midnight Cowboy actor, who is estranged from his daughter, admitted he didn't speak to his grandchildren "as much as (he'd) like".

In recent years, Jolie and Pitt have made headlines for various legal battles and abuse allegations.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars were married for two years before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 following an alleged physical altercation on a plane. After several years of negotiations, they were declared legally single in 2019. Three years later, in 2022, Jolie was granted sole custody of their minor children.

Jolie previously claimed her decision to leave the Fight Club actor was made for the wellbeing and safety of their children.

The exes are still embroiled in a legal battle over their French winery, Château Miraval. Pitt sued Jolie in 2022 for breach of contract after she sold her stake without his approval, before she countersued him, accusing him of "stripping" Miraval of its assets.