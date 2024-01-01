Guillermo del Toro vows to return to haunted hotel room

Guillermo del Toro has vowed to return to a haunted hotel room in Aberdeen, Scotland after making no supernatural discoveries.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has been spending his downtime in the spooky hotel room while shooting his movie adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein with Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac.

He documented his experience in the room on X this week and vowed to return on Thursday after the production moved onto the Scottish Highlands.

"No sounds or sights happened- but justan opressive (sic) vibe- Room #4 I shall return... Life is unstructured- no grand finale," he wrote alongside a picture of the room.

On Tuesday, The Shape of Water director revealed he wanted to check out the room after one of his producers got scared and vacated it. However, he only spent short stints of time in the room between shooting days instead of sleeping in there.

"Whilst in Aberdeen, I am staying in an old 1800's hotel. i am in the Most Haunted room of it- which was vacated this morning by one of our producers. Odd electrical and physical occurences scared her into leaving asap," he explained. "I always stay in 'the most haunted rooms' but (only once) did I experience anything supernatural- the rest of the time: nothing. I have high hopes."

Del Toro later updated his followers, saying he could feel an "oppressive" atmosphere and as if "something is in that room with me". He tried to detect EVP (electronic voice phenomena) on his phone but to no avail.

"The room has more than vibes there is something angry and teritorial there. A shred of rage. Room #4 (sic)," he added.

Isaac and Elordi star alongside Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz in Frankenstein, which will be released on Netflix.