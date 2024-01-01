Channing Tatum 'couldn't leave bathroom for 12 hours' after swallowing dirty water

Channing Tatum has recalled an incident in Mexico which meant he "couldn't leave bathroom for 12 hours."

The Blink Twice actor swallowed some pool water during a party which left him with a terrible stomach bug.

In an interview alongside fiancée Zoe Kravitz, who directs the movie, the pair recalled how Channing ended up violently ill.

"Remember we had that party, Chan, and you and (costar) Simon (Rex) were both wrestling in the pool, and then you guys swallowed pool water," said, Zoe. "But we are in Mexico. And you were puking."

Channing added, "For 12 hours. I couldn't leave the bathroom. The doctor had to come and give me a shot in the butt to make it all okay."

Zoe joked, "It was a sick party."

Channing, 44, and Zoe, 35, met on the set of Blink Twice in 2021 and kept their relationship a secret for several months. They got engaged in 2023. They've both spoken about how they fell in love during the process of creating art.

"Art is our love language," Zoe told People. "I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other."

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Channing agreed, "Creating is our love language. We really just enjoy that. I didn't have any fear going into making a movie with somebody who's the love of (my) life."

Channing was previously married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2018. They share daughter, Everly, 11. Zoe was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.