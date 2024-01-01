Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom confirm engagement

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom have confirmed their engagement.

The news was confirmed by People magazine. Justin, 53, popped the question in Italy, where the couple have been at the Venice Film Festival to promote Justin's new film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The confirmation comes after Nicole, 30, was wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger at the film's premiere.

On the red carpet, Justin told how the couple were "vacationing a little" once he had finished with his work commitments.

The pair first sparked rumours they were an item in February 2023, before making their romance official six months later. In March this year, they made their red carpet debut together at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars party.

The couple have largely kept their romance out of the public eye, with Justin telling Esquire magazine, "I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in. Having been in a public relationship, it's much more fun not being in a public relationship."

Nicole played Caroline Stuyvesant in season 2 of The Gilded Age, and has also appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and 1BR. She also starred in We Were the Lucky Ones.

Justin was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2017.