Khloe Kardashian treats 'Make-A-Wish kid' to shopping spree

Khloe Kardashian has treated a "Make-A-Wish kid" to a shopping spree.

The reality star and entrepreneur made one young girl's dreams come true with a shopping spree at her Good American store in LA's Century City mall.

"I had the greatest honor of meeting Hannah this week," Khloe, 40, wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a carousel of photos featuring Hannah and herself. "The sweetest soul and oh so beautiful inside and out!"

Khloe went on to explain she shut down the entire store to allow Hannah to browse uninterrupted.

"@_hannahlasley_ said she was a fan of @goodamerican so what's a girl to do when they may be able to pull some strings and close down the store," she quipped, adding, "DUH! WE WENT SHOPPING!!"

Gushing over the experience, Khloe revealed her longtime best friend Malika Haqq joined the pair for their outing.

"We had the best time! Hannah, I'll never forget our special day and I am so blessed that I was able to meet you," Khloe wrote.

"Malika and I couldn't stop talking about how incredible you are. Thank you @makeawishamerica for such a special day."

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit organisation whose website states it "helps fulfill the wishes of seriously ill children".