Reese Witherspoon holds hands with financier Oliver Haarmann

Reese Witherspoon has appeared to confirm her romance with financier Oliver Haarmann.

The couple were seen holding hands in New York on Wednesday as they left their hotel and walked to a waiting SUV.

It's believed the couple were there with Reese's son, Deacon, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, and her 11-year-old son, Tennessee, who she shares with second husband, Jim Toth.

The Big Little Lies actress was first linked to Oliver, a German financier, in July, after they were spotted having dinner together in New York. Although insiders told how the pair had been dating for several months, other sources told People magazine that they were "just friends" and Reese was "taking things slow when it comes to dating," adding, "She enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus. She's busy with work and her son. These are her biggest priorities."

Reese, 48, and ex-husband Jim Toth, 54, finalised their divorce last August, after 12 years of marriage. At the time, insiders told People that Reese had found it "very difficult" to accept that the couple were "two very different people." She was also married to Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008.

Oliver, 57, was previously married to Mala Gaonkar, and the couple share two sons. He is a founding Partner of Searchlight Capital, a global private investment firm.