Shailene Woodley hints at reason behind Aaron Rodgers split

Shailene Woodley has hinted at the reason for her breakup with ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers.

The Big Little Lies actress started dating the National Football League (NFL) quarterback in 2020, with the stars confirming their engagement the following year.

However, it was reported in February 2022 that the pair had parted ways.

While promoting her new TV series Three Women in an interview for Bustle published on Monday, Shailene was asked about what helped her to stop "caring so much" about performing for others.

"Just a broken heart. A broken heart that healed and broke again," she responded, seemingly referring to her previous relationship. "I fell in love over and over with unavailability. I'm very open as a human. I love easy and I care easy, but I do not love lightly, and I do not care lightly."

"It's really taken me a lot of time to understand that it's not on me to fix or heal or do anything about (a relationship) other than protect the deep care and love that I have for the world and for my people," the 32-year-old continued. "Ultimately, that has helped me walk away without the need to understand why certain things didn't play out the way that I may have desired them to."

Shailene didn't share whether she is dating again, however, she admitted she is searching for love and has an idea of what the qualities she would like in a new partner.

"I give all of myself," she mused. "I used to be a person who, if you crossed me and disrespected that, would continue to give and give. And now you cross me, I respectfully go, 'Thank you so much for that information. Have a beautiful life. I wish you well.' Not interested."

Three Women, based on the 2019 book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo, is set to premiere via Starz on Friday.