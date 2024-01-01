Jennie Garth reveals 'failing' IVF led to brief split with husband Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth has revealed the pressure of undergoing IVF was behind a 10-month split with her husband, Dave Abrams.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up about why the couple had some time apart in 2018.

"We were trying to have a baby, and it kept failing," the now 52-year-old told SELF. "And that was really, really hard on both of us individually and on our relationship."

She added that after several failed rounds of fertility treatment, the pair split. When they got back together, they decided to stop the IVF.

"It freed us up to love each other in a different way," she said. "Dave is just an incredibly supportive, loving person. He's just always thinking of how he can make me happy and make the day go better. I'm so grateful for the generosity of his spirit and his love."

Jennie is mum to three children, Luca, 27, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17, from her 11-year marriage to Peter Facinelli. The couple split in 2012.

Jennie and Dave married in 2015 after dating for eight months. Dave filed for divorce in April 2017 but then dismissed the divorce proceedings in February 2019.

The couple recently spoke about how therapy has helped their relationship.

"I'm really proud of us," Jennie said in May, on her I Choose Me podcast. "Finding somebody, like (when) I found you, I knew, 'This is a good man. This is a person I can see in my home, I can see around my kids and I can see growing into who we're going to be as a couple. I can see that with him.' You were very willing and seemed like you wanted it too."