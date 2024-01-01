Ben Whishaw promises Aunt Lucy's fate will be revealed in new Paddington movie

Ben Whishaw has promised Paddington fans will discover the fate of Aunt Lucy in the new movie.

The third film in the popular family franchise, Paddington in Peru, will follow the famous bear as he returns to South America in a bid to track down his beloved aunt.

Whishaw, who voices the title role, has assured fans they won't be left disappointed by Paddington's quest.

"You will find out," he revealed during an appearance on BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

However, Whishaw was reluctant to give too much away when pressed on Aunt Lucy's whereabouts.

"No, I absolutely cannot tell you," he smiled.

While the first two instalments of Paddington were set in London, a trailer released in June for Paddington in Peru showed the bear embarking on a journey back to his homeland.

One clip saw Paddington visit the Home for Retired Bears only to discover Aunt Lucy wasn't there.

Whishaw is confident cinemagoers will enjoy the new movie, which will be released in the UK and Ireland in early November.

"I think it's a really beautiful film and I'm really excited for people to see it," he said. "It's gorgeous."

New additions to the cast include Olivia Colman, who plays a musical nun working at the retirement home. In the trailer, the character was seen telling Paddington his aunt had embarked on "some sort of quest".

As Paddington vows to track her down, he is helped by the captain of a boat - voiced by Antonio Banderas.

Hugh Bonneville and Julie Walters have returned to the cast, while Emily Mortimer has taken over the role of Mrs Brown.