Judy Reyes teases Scrubs reboot

Judy Reyes has hinted at a possible Scrubs revival.

In an interview with the New York Post, the Devious Maids actor revealed, "There's been lots of talk and lots of excitement. I think Bill Lawrence is incredibly busy but definitely wide open," she said, referring to the series creator who has most recently been working on Ted Lasso and therapy drama Shrinking.

Reyes, who played Carla Espinosa on the medical comedy, said that among the Scrubs crew, "I'm not as in touch with the cast," but shared that she is "very close friends with one of the writers, Angela Nissel."

Scrubs aired from October 2001 to March 2010 on NBC and later ABC.

The series followed the lives of a group of medical interns at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital.

The show was noted for its fast-paced humour and the daydreams of its central character, John 'JD' Dorian, played by Zach Braff.

The series featured multiple guest appearances by film actors such as Brendan Fraser, Heather Graham, Michael J. Fox and Colin Farrell.

Reyes is currently co-starring in new ABC drama High Potential. The crime drama follows Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), a single mum with 'high intellectual potential' who works as a night cleaner for the LAPD Major Crimes Unit.