Sarah Hyland sued by former manager over Modern Family earnings

Sarah Hyland is being sued by her ex-manager over his cut of Modern Family royalties.

The 33-year-old actress, who played Haley Dunphy on the sitcom between 2009 and 2020, has been hit by a lawsuit by Richard Konigsberg, who was allegedly fired in April.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Konigsberg claimed that he worked as Hyland's personal and professional manager for 15 years and helped her snag her breakthrough role in the hit series.

According to Konigsberg, he and Hyland had a longstanding agreement in which the Love Island USA host paid him 10% of her earnings from projects she made during his time as her manager, including 10% of her Modern Family royalties.

However, after he was fired, Hyland allegedly told him he would no longer receive his cut of Modern Family royalties and only 10% of what she earned for her 2024 off-Broadway performances of Little Shop of Horrors.

The former manager believes the actress fired him to get out of paying his commission.

Konigsberg, who is suing Hyland for damages, wants a judge to declare that she must continue to pay him 10% of all the money she makes from projects he was involved with.

Hyland, who wrapped up her run in Little Shop of Horrors on Sunday, has yet to comment publicly on the legal action.