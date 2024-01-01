Martin Scorsese, 81, explains why he's refusing to retire

Martin Scorsese has shared his hope to continue directing films despite being beyond retirement age.

The iconic filmmaker will turn 82 next month but is showing no sign of slowing down in his older years.

Appearing at a Museum of Cinema conference in Turin, Italy, on Monday, the star told The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm not saying goodbye to cinema at all.

"I still have more films to make, and I hope God gives me the strength to make them."

The star went on to tease some details of a non-fiction project he is currently working on in Italy, revealing, "I'm filming between Ustica and Taormina. It's a documentary about marine archaeology."

The documentary film is expected to focus on the work of underwater archaeologist Lisa Briggs and her research project Shipwreck of Sicily.

Throughout his career, Scorsese has directed 26 full-length films and 16 full-length documentary films with his debut project being a short film titled Vesuvius VI which he made in 1959.

He is responsible for some of the most iconic films in motion picture history - including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and Goodfellas.

His most recent project, the 2023 film Killers of the Flower Moon, was a critical smash - earning 10 Oscar nominations including the Best Picture and Best Director gongs for the star, however he lost out on both at the 2024 ceremony.