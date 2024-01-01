Tarzan star Ron Ely dies

Tarzan actor Ron Ely has died at the age of 86.

On Wednesday, the TV icon's daughter Kirsten Casale Ely announced that he had passed away at home in Los Alamos, California on 29 September.

Taking to Instagram, Kirsten shared a series of photos of herself and her famous father. In the accompanying caption, she called him "one of the greatest men" the world has known.

"My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went," she wrote. "The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person - there was something truly magical about him. This is how the world knew him. I knew him as my dad - and what a heaven-sent honor that has been. To me, he hung the moon."

Kirsten went on to remember Ron as both "stoic and sensitive" and "dynamic and powerful".

The writer also referred to the tragic deaths of her mother Valerie Lundeen and brother Cameron Ely. Cameron stabbed and killed Valerie in October 2019 and was later shot and killed by police officers.

"My greatest comfort is knowing that my dad is with my momma and my brother. It is also my greatest sadness because I miss them all so much that it's etched into my soul. I will proudly carry all of my favorite pieces of them - lovingly cemented into my heart - until we all meet again," she added.

Born Ronald Pierce Ely in 1938, the Texas native won the role of Tarzan in 1966. He was known for doing the majority of his own stunts for the classic NBC series, which ran until 1968.

In addition, Ely played the title role in the 1978 film Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze and appeared in many other TV shows, including Fantasy Island, Wonder Woman, and The Aquanauts. In the early '80s, he served as host of the Miss America pageants.

Ely retired from acting in 2001, though he made a guest appearance in the 2014 film Expecting Amish.