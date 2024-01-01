Tom Cruise in talks to star in Days of Thunder sequel - report

Tom Cruise is reportedly in talks to star in a sequel of his hit movie, Days of Thunder.

The actor is in "very early negotiations" to revamp the NASCAR hit from 1990, according to Variety.

It's believed the film's original producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, is also part of the discussions, although no other names have yet been attached to the project.

In the movie, Tom played a character called Cole Trickle, who was a racing driver with a hot temper.

If it goes ahead, it could be a while before the movie hits screens. The 62-year-old star is currently in the middle of other projects, such as Mission: Impossible 8, and another instalment of the Top Gun franchise.

It was on the set of Days of Thunder that Tom first met Nicole Kidman, who plays his love interest and neurosurgeon Dr. Claire Lewicki in the movie. The pair met during filming in 1989 when Nicole was 22 and Tom was 28. They married in December 1990, and went on to adopt two children together, Isabella, now 31, and Connor, now 29. The pair divorced in 2001.

After their divorce, Tom went on to marry Katie Holmes in 2006, before they split in 2012. Nicole Kidman has been married to Keith Urban since 2006.