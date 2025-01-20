Donald Trump wins 2024 U.S. presidential election

Donald Trump has won the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The Republican Party nominee was declared the winner on Wednesday morning, hours after the polls across America closed.

Amid an election race where leading campaign issues have included abortion, climate change, the economy, healthcare, immigration, LGBTQ rights, and Christian nationalism, Trump and his running mate JD Vance emerged victorious, becoming the first to reach the required 270 electoral votes.

Trump, 78, previously served as the 45th U.S. President between 2017 and 2021. With his victory, he has become the first president since Grover Cleveland in 1893 to return to the White House after losing a re-election bid, after he was defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Declaring his victory, Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, "This is the greatest political movement of all time, there's never been anything like this... This will forever be remembered as the day the American people regained control of their country."

He told the crowd, "We're going to help our country heal" and "We made history for a reason tonight" and added, "Every single day I will be fighting for you... this is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again."

Harris, the current Vice President, has yet to concede the race or address her supporters.

Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated on 20 January 2025.