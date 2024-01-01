Supermodel Georgina Cooper dead at 46

British supermodel Georgina Cooper has died after falling ill just months after getting married. She was 46.

The Cool Britannia star's friends have shared heartfelt tributes on social media.

Model Jade Parfitt posted a series of photos paying tribute to Georgina on Instagram with a white heart emoji.

"Devastated to share the news of George's passing. One of the funniest and naughtiest, never mind most beautiful friends, we all wanted to hang out with George backstage. Sending so much love to her son, family. And friends. Gone too soon."

It's been reported that Georgina was on holiday in Greece when there was a sudden change in her health.

She was staying on the island of Kos with her husband when an ambulance was called on 21 October.

An air ambulance flew her to Crete where she stayed in intensive care for five days before she passed away. Her body was flown back to England last week.

Georgina, born in London, graced the covers of leading fashion magazines like The Face and appeared in the pages of American Vogue.

The supermodel's career began in 1992 when, at just 13, her mum entered her in the Elite Look of the Year contest.

Known for her gap-toothed smile, she had her first major breakthrough when she appeared in a Bon Jovi music video when she was 15 years old. She quickly climbed the modelling ranks and thrived during the Cool Britannia era in the 1990s.