Olivia Munn staged 'mini-intervention' for John Mulaney

Olivia Munn staged a "mini-intervention" to help her husband John Mulaney in his recovery.

The 44-year-old actress began dating the 42-year-old comedian in 2021 after he finished a stint in rehab and has been supporting him in the years since.

The pair married in July this year and are parents to two-year-old son Malcolm and two-month-old daughter Méi.

Mulaney has been profiled by GQ magazine as one of their Men of the Year stars, and reports, "When she was about six months pregnant (with Malcolm), Munn says, she staged a mini-intervention of her own, getting more involved in his recovery but still not sure what shape the relationship would take. The two agreed that Munn would give him random drug tests, a ritual they still practice."

Addressing the arrangement, Mulaney told the publication, "It's like a relief. I like to be able to not even have that be a question in her or anyone else's mind. Something about peeing in that cup is like, I'm walking this walk. It gives me confidence."

Munn also addressed their pregnancy starting early in their relationship, saying, "It wasn't necessarily, 'We're going to be married and live together' or any of that, but it was, 'I will be involved in some way'."

She also described watching her future husband in his early recovery, recalling, "It was like watching a man in a tsunami. I was watching someone newly sober, at the edge of a cliff, and I didn't know him well enough to help him."

The news of their pregnancy helped strengthen Mulaney's resolve, as she added the baby news was, "the one thing that made him seem light and happy. I remember he was really excited to tell his parents."