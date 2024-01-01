Daniel Craig praises Chappell Roan for speaking out about the treatment of celebrities

Daniel Craig has praised Chappell Roan for being outspoken about the treatment of celebrities.

The James Bond icon, 56, has revealed he "admires" the 26-year-old singer-songwriter for setting boundaries with fans and the media.

Chappell, who shot to fame earlier this year, has been vocal about how celebrities are treated on social media and recently opened up about how fame has negatively affected her mental health.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Daniel praised the Hot To Go hitmaker and reflected on the dangers of celebrity.

"I really admire the guts to say those things," the actor said. "Celebrity kills you. Really, it's a terrible, terrible thing that can happen and I think you've got to really fight against all of the things that it throws in your face because it's so easy to be tempted."

The Knives Out star went on to explain that creating and maintaining a personal brand has become more important than creating art.

When asked if he has felt pressure to be more of a brand, he replied, "Am I a brand? You have to do social media, and I can't do that. I even regret emails I send."

The Pink Pony Club singer took to TikTok in August to slam fans who think they are entitled to her time.

"I don't want whatever the f**k you think you're supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. I don't give a f**k if you think it's selfish of me to say no for a photo, or for your time, or for a hug," she said at the time. "It's weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online or you listen to the art they make."

In a later Instagram post, Chappell called out the "predatory behaviour" of some fans and clarified that her music career doesn't give fans the right to all of her time.