Angelina Jolie opens up about her kids: "They're quite private'

Angelina Jolie has spoken about how her children value their privacy.

The actress shares six children with ex-husband, Brad Pitt; Maddox, 23, Pax, nearly 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Although both she and Brad are household names, she told Good Morning America that none of her offspring wants a public-facing career.

"None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time," she said.

"They're quite private. Shiloh's extremely private. They weren't born to privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow."

Angelina, 49, has been working on the movie Maria, where she plays opera singer Maria Callas.

She told how Maddox and Pax worked with her behind the scenes on the film, which was an "amazing" experience.

She also produced Broadway show, The Outsiders, with Vivienne earlier this year. Over the weekend Angelina took Knox as her plus-one to the 2024 Governors Awards - his first red carpet appearance in three years.

Despite her successful career, the Oscar-winning actress told how nothing else compares to being a mum, calling it her "happiness."

"You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters," she said.