David Walliams discusses his gender identity and sexuality

David Walliams has shared his thoughts about his gender identity and sexuality.

The 53-year-old comedian has drawn curiosity since he found fame due to his camp sense of humour and fondness for dressing up as women in sketches.

Speaking to the Uncomfortable Conversations with Josh Szeps podcast, Walliams revealed he does not consider himself entirely heterosexual and male, suggesting he is somewhere between genders.

He said, "I think, in a way, I'd probably say I am non-binary, I think. I don't know exactly."

Reflecting on his youth, he said, "It's interesting because I had this girlfriend at the end of university and we used to go out. I used to go out to gay clubs and dance for like six hours, and I'd be wearing a skirt and stuff like that."

He continued, "I sort of think, where would I be positioning myself maybe, if I was now 19 or 20?

"Because I went to Bristol University and did a drama degree. And I think that course is where you're probably... if there's a group of people who are going to be most interested in that sort of area, most drawn to that area, it's probably going to be drama students."

He went on, "Sometimes I think my life would be a lot easier if I was just gay. Because I'm really drawn to gay things. I really like gay culture."

The Little Britain star concluded, "I think probably most - not everybody - but a lot of people probably are somewhere on the kind of spectrum, aren't they? I think men are more wound up about it than girls are."