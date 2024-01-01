Jesse James' ex requests 'contents of gun room'

Jesse James' estranged wife Bonnie Rotten has requested the contents of the "gun room" as part of a protection order filed on her behalf.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the former porn star, whose real name is Alaina Hicks, has filed for divorce and a protective order against her estranged husband.

She requested the court award her a cat named Olive, clothing, a 2022 Dodge Ram TRX, a digitally controlled gun safe and several guns including an AK-47.

She also requested "contents of the gun room, including belts, tools, plate carriers, helmets and other competitive shooting gear".

Rotten married James in June 2022 and welcomed a son, Bishop, in June 2023. She asked the court to grant her "exclusive possession" of their child, with James paying support.

"During our marriage, James has repeatedly hit, shoved and assaulted me," Rotten alleged in court docs asking for the protective order.

In response to Rotten's divorce filing, James requested a protective order against Rotten, accused his ex of having "alcohol abuse issues", and alleged that she "gets violent and aggressive".

He also asked the court to suspend her license to carry a handgun and prohibit her from removing their son from his care.

The pair's tumultuous relationship has played out in the public eye since they started dating in 2021.

Rotten is James' fifth wife. He was formerly married to actor Sandra Bullock and engaged to makeup maven Kat Von D.