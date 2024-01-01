Ethan Slater gushes over girlfriend Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater has gushed to journalists about his girlfriend, Ariana Grande.

The Wicked actor shared his thoughts on his girlfriend's emotional Wicked interviews after they went viral for their unexpected seriousness.

Ariana, 31 and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, 37, reached to hold hands and were reduced to tears during a recent sit-down chat to promote the film.

Ethan, 32, attributed the actors' expressiveness to their "ability to be so connected to their emotions".

"They wear their heart on their sleeves, you know?" he told SiriusXM Hits 1.

"Their ability to be so connected to their emotions in this way allows for their characters to be so complicated and so nuanced."

He added he enjoyed the contrast between the light themes of the movie, based on the Broadway stage show of the same name, and the two women's depth of feeling in their media appearances.

"Wicked is like, so fun, but Cynthia and Ariana are like, you know, holding hands and crying," he pointed out. "But I think it's because both of those things are true. Like, both of them exist."

Ethan then took the opportunity to note his sense of "privilege" at seeing Ariana's talent.

"One of my favourite things about Ariana's performance is that they really exist in the same moment," Ethan explained.

"She can be like the best physical comedian you've ever seen on screen and also be so torn and conflicted about her relationship with (Cynthia's character) Elphaba and so it's a real privilege to see up close."