Lindsay Lohan discusses 'getting in trouble' with Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan has revealed she got in trouble with Jamie Lee Curtis while working on a film sequel.

The 38-year-old Mean Girls actress - who is enjoying a career renaissance thanks to a string of festive Netflix films - will reprise her role as Anna Coleman in a sequel to the 2003 film Freaky Friday next year.

Curtis, who plays on-screen mum Tess Coleman in the film series, is also back for Freakier Friday, and Lohan says the 66-year-old was constantly goofing around on the set of the film.

She confessed to Variety, "We're trouble when we work together. We just talk all the time. Constantly talking and yapping.

"There's music in the car and she's playing Chappell Roan. They're like, 'We're trying to shoot here!'"

Chad Michael Murray is also back for the sequel, reprising his role as Jake, and Lohan says fans will be blown away by his performance.

She teased, "It's exciting. Chad comes into the movie full force, as Jake does, in Freakier Friday on the motorcycle."

She added, "It's just a really fun movie. I feel like people are gonna laugh a lot. Along with a lot of heart, there's other stories in it to tell. I'm really excited to share it with everyone."

Freakier Friday wrapped filming in August and is due for release in August 2025 - while Lohan's new festive film, Our Little Secret, is available to stream via Netflix now.