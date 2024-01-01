Cynthia Erivo recalls 'wonderful' moment with Idina Menzel

Cynthia Erivo shared a "wonderful" moment with her Wicked predecessor Idina Menzel on the film's set.

The actress - who stars as Elphaba in the new movie adaptation of Wicked - has recalled a sweet moment with Idina, who originated the role in the Broadway production.

In a recent interview with Elle, Cynthia revealed that one of the first things she did after landing the role of Elphaba was to contact Idina.

"When I got the film, I contacted her, because I believe that if you take on a role that is originated by someone, and it was theirs, it's (their) baby," the English actress said. "It's a big deal to have to watch someone else also take it and make it their own. I wouldn't have felt right going into it without going back to the source."

"So, I was like, 'I need to speak to Idina. I would like to touch base with her first, please,'" Cynthia continued, adding that the Glee actress simply told her to "just go and enjoy it. Be everything you need to be".

Elsewhere in the interview, Cynthia remembered when Idina and Kristin Chenoweth, who played Glinda in the Broadway show, visited her and Ariana Grande - the new Glinda - on the set of the film.

"To have them on set dressed as those two characters was such a huge deal," the star said.

The Harriet actress then recalled a special moment she shared with Idina during filming.

"It was (Idina's) idea to adjust my hat. I'm feeling choked up talking about it, because that's the iconography, the hat," Cynthia explained. "For Idina to be like, 'I'm going to fix this hat. I'm going to send you away,' was one of the most wonderful moments ever, because it really is a nod. It's yours, go ahead, do it."

Wicked is in cinemas now, with the second part to follow in November 2025.