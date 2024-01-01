Nick Cannon furiously denies gay sex accusation

Nick Cannon has furiously denied he engaged in a sex act with another man.

The 44-year-old father-of-12 bit back at a claim by 37-year-old That's So Raven actor Orlando Brown - who said they once enjoyed a passionate moment together.

The younger actor has alleged that Cannon performed fellatio on him during the years that The Masked Singer host was married to chart superstar Mariah Carey.

Hitting back on his YouTube talk show, Daily Cannon Show, the star rounded on Brown, shouting, "I did not suck Orlando Brown's d**k!"

He continued, "I'm entertained by all of his f**king interviews. Whether he talkin' about me or he talkin' about anybody, but I don't take him serious.

"I think he's in a mental space where he knows he's trolling. He don't give a f**k. But in all fun, cause I'm a comedian and I think this s**t is funny."

Cannon shares 12 children with six different women - including 55-year-old Carey, who he was married to from 2008 until 2016 and with whom he shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 13.

He is also dad to sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with model and dancer Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with influencer Abby De La Rosa; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with model LaNisha Cole.

He is father to two children with Alyssa Scott - son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, and shares son Legendary Love with current girlfriend, the model Bre Tiesi.