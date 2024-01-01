Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner spark engagement rumours

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner have sparked engagement speculation.

The 33-year-old model was spotted wearing a large teardrop-shaped sparkler on her left ring finger as she and the Jungle Cruise actor took their 15-month-old daughter Elsie to Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park.

In addition to the paparazzi photos, Roxy also posted an image of her and Elsie riding The Giant Wheel at the temporary festive fairground. In the snap, her ring was on full display as she wrapped her arms around the toddler, who wore an animal print onesie that matched Roxy's hooded jacket.

She simply captioned the Instagram Stories post, "Mini" with a love heart.

The comedian, 36, also shared a picture of Elsie looking down at Winter Wonderland from the top of the Ferris wheel, a video of Roxy and Elsie riding a reindeer attraction, and a photo of him failing to win his child a toy from a darts-based game.

"Looking at her father about to fail to win her a toy for the second year in a row," he quipped.

Neither Jack nor Roxy has addressed the engagement speculation.

The Clifford the Big Red Dog actor began dating the fashion star in 2020. They announced their pregnancy news in May 2023 and welcomed Elsie into the world that September.