Conan O'Brien's mother dies three days after his father

Conan O'Brien's mother and father both passed away this week.

The late-night TV talk show host and comedian's mother, Ruth Reardon O'Brien, passed away at her home in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Thursday. She was 92.

The sad news comes just days after Conan's father, physician Dr Thomas O'Brien, died at their home on Monday at the age of 95.

In an interview with the Boston Globe published on Thursday, Conan reflected on his father's achievements.

"Science has said there's no such thing as perpetual motion, but my father was proof that that was wrong," the 61-year-old stated. "My father was in constant motion. And he was interested in everything - absolutely everything."

Conan went on to describe Thomas as a "fascinating man" and recalled, "But he was often the funniest guy in the room. And when he would laugh, his whole body would convulse and he would almost hug himself."

"For the rest of my time on earth I will be hearing from people who want to talk with me about my dad," the talk show host continued. "I've never met anyone like him, and he happens to be my father. If I met him randomly in a hotel lobby, I'd think, 'Who the hell is this guy? He's the most interesting person I've ever met.'"

Meanwhile, Ruth was a lawyer who became the second woman to make partner at Boston law firm Ropes & Gray, according to the Globe.

Conan's brother Justin added of their parents, "My mother once said she thought he enjoyed her reunions more than she did. He really loved meeting people and hearing their stories and getting to know them in a very meaningful way."

A funeral service for Ruth and Thomas will be held in Boston on 18 December.

They are survived by their six children, Conan, Justin, Kate, Jane, Neal and Luke.