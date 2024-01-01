Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly make red carpet debut after seven years together

Nicholas Hoult and his long-term partner Bryana Holly have finally made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The British actor brought the American model along as his date for the first time at the Los Angeles premiere of his new horror movie Nosferatu on Thursday night.

The notoriously private couple stepped out on the black carpet wearing co-ordinating black outfits, with Nicholas sporting an all-black suit and tie look and Bryana rocking a fitted dress as they posed for photographers.

The first joint public outing comes shortly after the About a Boy star called Bryana his "wife" in press interviews.

While discussing Bryana's reaction to Nosferatu, he told E! News in November, "Afterwards, I remember I had my wife's nails imprinted on my hand. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this was tense.'"

Nicholas, 35, was subsequently asked to address the marriage speculation in an interview with People and he coyly replied, "I think it's fairly clear. From my comments."

The pair began dating in 2017 and share two children - a six-year-old son named Joaquin and another child who was born in 2022.

In Robert Eggers' remake of the Gothic horror Nosferatu, Nicholas stars alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin and Bill Skarsgard. All of the cast were out in force at the Los Angeles premiere.

Nosferatu will be released in the U.S. on Christmas Day and in the U.K. on New Year's Day.