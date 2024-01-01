Pete Davidson rails against serial dater image

Pete Davidson has hit out over a misconception that he is only famous for dating high-profile women.

Over the years the 31-year-old has been linked to a number of women including Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, reality star Kim Kardashian - and was even briefly engaged to singer Ariana Grande.

Now, the star has confessed he fears his love life will overshadow all his professional achievements and that his acting and comedy skills could be overlooked.

Sharing his concerns with W Magazine, the Saturday Night Live star said, "I just want to be known for doing good work.

"I want to be out there only when it's movies, stand-up, charity, or business ventures. That's when I want to be seen. I don't want to be this f**king loser who just dates people. That's not who I am."

Davidson went on to claim that he felt the press unfairly targeted him with a vendetta to "destroy" him after he rose to prominence after joining the Saturday Night Live cast in 2014.

He said, "People hate celebrities now. The media takes a handful of celebs every couple of years, and they just destroy them.

"For some reason, I'm one of the people they chose to go after. It's actually, in a way, a blessing, because it allowed me to take a step back and evaluate things."