CBS teases Tamara Tunie soap Beyond the Gates

CBS has released the first teaser for its upcoming daytime drama, Beyond the Gates.

Billed as the first new soap series of its kind in a quarter of a century, the action takes place "in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, DC, in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States", according to the official trailer.

"At the centre of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely."

Tamara Tunie, who stars as Dupree matriarch Anita Dupree, has an established primetime TV pedigree, with a career that includes a memorable role as attorney Jessica Griffin on As the World Turns, and two decades as Dr Melinda Warner on Law & Order.

Beyond the Gates also stars Clifton Davis (Madam Secretary, Amen), Daphnee Duplaix (One Life to Live), and Karla Mosley (The Bold and the Beautiful).

Michele Val Jean - whose myriad soap credits include B&B, General Hospital and Santa Barbara, as well as Generations, daytime's first Black family-focused soap - is the creator of Beyond the Gates, which was developed by CBS Studios and the NAACP.

Beyond the Gates will premiere on 24 February 2025.