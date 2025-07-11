David Corenswet shines in new Superman trailer

The new Superman trailer has landed.

The teaser for James Gunn's first big-screen project since taking over as co-chairman and co-CEO at DC Studios is finally here.

This new take on the iconic superhero that's been though dozens of film and TV adaptations sees Twisters and Pearl star David Corenswet step into the iconic blue suit and red cape.

He stars alongside The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, ushering in a new era of comic-book movies from Marvel's biggest rival.

The trailer comes with a heap of the colour, spectacle and humour, starting with an atmospheric clip as Kal-El, AKA Superman, crashes into a snowy planet, bloody and beaten, before being saved by super-dog Krypto.

It also gives a quick look at Lois Lane; Superman's alter-ego, Clark Kent; Nicholas Hoult as a dastardly-looking Lex Luthor; Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern; Alien: Romulus' Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl; and Ed Gathegi's Mr Terrific.

Corenswet got his big break on the small screen guest starring in TV series including House of Cards in 2018 and The Politician in 2019. He married actor and producer Julia Best Warner in 2023.

James Gunn's Superman will premiere in cinemas on 11 July 2025.