Ryan Reynolds keen to share his Order of Canada honour

Ryan Reynolds has revealed he wants to break his Order of Canada medal into "thousands of little pieces".

The Deadpool actor was included in the latest list of new appointees to the Order of Canada this week, and was thrilled to be given the honour.

However, the Vancouver native has insisted his accolade should be shared with those whose haven't received such public recognition.

After receiving the award, Reynolds thanked his loved ones and his "third parent", referring to the communities across his home country who have "supported and shaped" him.

"As well as all the people across Canada who do the work of helping people each and every day without recognition or pats on the back," Reynolds said in a statement. "I'm asking the Governor General if I can break my officer's medal into thousands of little pieces to share."

The 48-year-old star also revealed he "couldn't be more emotional and proud" after receiving the "incredible honour".

To celebrate his appointment to the Order of Canada, Reynolds also took to X and vowed to, "use my powers for good... and general whimsy."

The Order of Canada is one of the country's highest honours, given to people who make "extraordinary contributions" to the nation.

Reynolds was recognised for his hugely successful career in Hollywood, along with his extensive charity work.

Together with his wife Blake Lively, the star has supported a series of worthwhile causes including Covenant House Vancouver, Water First Education and Sick Kids Foundation.

Reynolds recently released a new video to support the Sick Kids Foundation fundraiser, in which is reprised his role as Deadpool alongside Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter.

The star also took to social media on Thursday to remind people to donate as much as they can to the cause, as he promised to match every donation up to $500,000.

"When you see the wet eyes of a scared and concerned parent that will never leave you for as long as you live," he said in a new video posted on Instagram. "And I have seen this hospital make those parents more comfortable."

In a message to accompany the video, the star wrote: "Blake and I will match any donation up to $500,000 until midnight on Christmas Eve! But @sickkidsvs does all the hard work. I'd be so terrible at medicining or neurosurging. I'm grateful they do it."