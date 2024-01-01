Donald Trump appoints Apprentice producer Mark Burnett special envoy to UK

Donald Trump has appointed British producer Mark Burnett, who launched the president-elect to international fame in The Apprentice, as a special envoy to the United Kingdom.

"It is my great honour to appoint Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom," Trump wrote on Truth Social, his personal social media platform.

"With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role."

London-born Burnett helped launch Trump as a media figure on the international stage with the success of the competition reality series The Apprentice, which ran from 2004 to 2016, with Trump running the show from the boardroom of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

In announcing the appointment, Trump highlighted Burnett's 13 career Emmy wins and several of his credits, adding that he is "known for creating and producing some of the biggest shows in television history, including Survivor, Shark Tank, The Voice and, most notably, The Apprentice."

"Mark will continue to enhance diplomatic relations," Trump continued. "Focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges. Congratulations Mark!"

The selection of Burnett continues Trump's trend of filling out his incoming administration with people who have high-profile backgrounds.