Chad Michael Murray admits getting confused by Freakier Friday plot

Chad Michael Murray has admitted he got confused while filming the upcoming sequel Freakier Friday.

The 43-year-old actor has reunited with Lindsay Lohan, 38, and Jamie Lee Curtis, 66, to film a follow-up to the 2003 body-swapping comedy classic Freaky Friday.

While not giving away plot points for the new film, Murray confessed he did at times forget what version of their characters his co-stars were playing while they filmed the sequel.

Speaking to People, he admitted, "There (were) moments where I'm sitting there going, 'Okay, who's who?' ... I was really focused. I had to do my homework, like, a lot, and then I'd still get it wrong... But it was great. So much fun."

And he has insisted that reuniting with his co-stars decades after they made the original film has been a blast.

The One Tree Hill icon said, "It was awesome. It was just a nostalgic kick. It felt like a high school reunion, you know? It felt like no time had passed, and yet we had entire lives in between."

Murray reprises his role of Jake from the original film - while Lohan is back as Anna Coleman and Lee Curtis as her on-screen mother, Tess Coleman.

Other original stars back for more include Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao - and the film is due for release in August 2025.