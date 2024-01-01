Khloé Kardashian missed Christmas celebrations due to sick child

Khloé Kardashian was forced to miss her family's Christmas celebrations due to a sick child.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the reality TV star explained that she had to skip the Christmas Eve party hosted by her younger half-sister Kendall Jenner because her six-year-old daughter True Thompson had a "really scary" fever.

Khloé went on to note that she also stayed home with True, whom she shares with ex-partner Tristan Thompson, on Christmas Day.

"I didn't get to make it to the Christmas Eve party, which was a bummer. I missed being with my family," she said while walking on a treadmill, before noting that her two-year-old son Tatum had also been ill recently. "He was great for Christmas Eve and all that. True has had a 105 (40 degrees Celsius) fever. It was really scary. It was horrible. Now she's just starting to feel better."

And while True improved a little by Christmas Day, Khloé explained that the little girl decided not to participate in festivities organised by her grandmother, Kris Jenner.

"(True) still wanted to be around the Christmas spirit," the 40-year-old continued, adding that the day "was a great one, for sure, but different".

In addition, Khloé wished all of her 305 million followers a Merry Christmas and assured them that True would be back to herself and opening presents soon.

"We're doing Santa toys today because she just wasn't in the mood yesterday. Poor thing, that's when you know your kid is sick, when Santa toys don't even excite them," she added. "I'm so happy she's feeling better. I just wanted to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, because I wasn't really able to do so yesterday."